PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria convenience store owner is seeking liquor licenses for his two shops in the South End.

Willie Simmons owns TNT Outlets on SW Jefferson and N and Out Market on Western Ave. He said he opened the convenience stores in 2021 to fill a void, because the neighborhood is a food desert with zero grocery stores.

Both shops are fashioned as one-stop shops, offering hot food, snacks, clothes, shoes, medical supplies, and more.

“You can almost come in here and get what you need for a road trip, a vacation or whatnot,” he said.

Simmons said he is always listening to his customers for feedback. He said a top request is to add liquor, beer and wine.

“We get a lot of people that come in asking that since we’re pretty much on the beltline right here, it’s easier for them to stop by here and grab a six-pack, go home, watch the game, grab a bottle of wine. It’s more convenient for them,” he said.

Numerous community members sent letters to the council in support of the proposal.

“I fully support them selling alcohol at this establishment because this is exactly what we want. There are some local stores that sell alcohol, but they treat the people in the community extremely bad and disrespectfully. Competition is great, and it also allows people to have a CHOICE and a VOICE where they shop and spend their money,” wrote Frank Monckton, a nearby homeowner on Martin St.

“Liquor is something that I have wished that was sold at TNT. I even told them that they needed to apply because this is the missing piece for this “one-stop-shop” location,” wrote Katrina Crawford, a homeowner on S. Helen St.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria sent a letter opposing the licenses, citing high levels of neighborhood crime.

“The Peoria Police Department feels that the addition of a liquor store in this specific area of town will only exacerbate the already high call volume in this area of the city and further strain police resources… Historically, liquor stores have led to an increase in crime, vehicle and foot traffic, noise, litter, and other similar quality of life issues resulting in a general overall decline of a neighborhood,” he wrote.

Echevarria also cited a nearby church as a reason to decline the liquor license for TNT Outlets.

Simmons pushed back against conflating liquor with crime.

“They’re not really putting crime or anything else anywhere in Peoria but on the South End of town, and I think that’s unfair to staple those two things together as if they go together, and they definitely don’t go together. We have great people down here who grab a package, go home and enjoy just like anyone else will in any other district in Peoria,” he said.

Simmons added his customers are also interested in barbeque, so he intends to get a smoke pit this summer.

Peoria City Council will vote on whether to approve the licenses at Tuesday’s meeting.