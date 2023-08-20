PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria announced that City buildings will be available as cooling centers throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.

The City said the lobby of the police department, located at 600 SW Adams Street, will be open for those needing air conditioning daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City also said Peoria fire stations will also be available for cooling daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When it comes to fire-related emergencies, the City said visitors to the station will be asked to step out of the building while the staff is on a call.

Peoria fire station locations: