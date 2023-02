PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner confirmed a fatality from a two-vehicle crash on Monday.

87-year-old Edith Whitfield was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, she was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The cause of death was multiple blunt-force chest and abdominal injuries.

She was wearing her seatbelt.

The toxicology report is pending.

Cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office.