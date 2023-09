PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the latest Peoria homicide victim.

Harwood’s Facebook confirms that 15-year-old Jabbarius Highsmith arrived at OSF Healthcare St Francis Medical Center in grave condition.

Aggressive efforts to resuscitate Highsmith were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

The autopsy shows that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds described as “inconsistent with life”.

The incident remains under investigation.