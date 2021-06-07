Peoria coroner identifies man who was killed in Sunday home invasion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed during a home invasion that happened Sunday morning.

Coroner Jaime Harwood said 25-year-old Ashton RJ Winfrey of N. Millbrook in Peoria was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday despite extensive resuscitative efforts.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, Peoria Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of W. Gilbert Ave. After arriving, police found Humphrey on the ground in the backyard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy showed Winfrey suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Initial information gathered at the scene illustrates the resident arrived home and may have interrupted a burglary in progress. The resident confronted Humphrey, the intruder, and shots were fired.

The case is still an active and ongoing investigation with the Peoria Police Department. Police said no additional information is expected to be released at this time.

WMBD will continue to follow this story and give the latest updates on the case.