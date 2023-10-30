PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death from Saturday’s hit-and-run victim.

Peoria Coroner Facebook states that 24-year-old Kobe Johnson of Peoria suffered multiple blunt-force trauma and crush injuries after being hit by a car and likely died instantly.

Johnson had been found in the roadway and taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center and was unresponsive, not breathing, and had no pulse.

Aggressive resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 1:30 a.m.

A 9-round Shot Spotter alert happened in a similar time frame, but there is no evidence that Johnson was shot.

According to Harwood, the case remains under investigation as a homicide.