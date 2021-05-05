Peoria Coroner identifies victim in deadly Tuesday evening crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of the person who died in a crash Tuesday night.

25-year-old Katherine King died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash near Sterling and Gilbert Ave in Peoria.

In a press release, Harwood said King suffered several blunt force trauma injuries and died instantly.

King was a second-grade teacher at Bethel Lutheran School. The school made a post on Facebook stating King had an impact on the community.

“We know that Miss King touched the lives of many of our students here at Bethel, having student taught here, and this being her 3rd year of teaching, as well as coaching cheerleading. Again, the hole Miss King leaves in our hearts is huge. Her radiance and joyful spirit is to be remembered and cherished” Bethel Lutheran School

Harwood said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.