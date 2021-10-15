Peoria Coroner identifies victim of Thursday house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a house fire that occurred at 903 W. Thrush at Approximately 6:02 a.m. Thursday.

According to Harwood, 40-year-old DeShawn Jones was found with injuries not sustainable with life and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:32 a.m. Thursday.

The autopsy showed that Jones died of carbon monoxide poisoning after inhaling smoke and soot during the fire. Jones also suffered extensive burns that were most likely caused postmortem.

Jones’s toxicology is still pending.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.