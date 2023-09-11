PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the identity of the East Peoria man struck and killed by a car on Friday.

The Peoria County Coroner announced on Facebook that 57-year-old Anthony Whaley suffered multiple blunt- force trauma injuries and died instantly.

Toxicology is pending.

The East Peoria Police Department had convened at the 1700 block of East Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Whaley was transported to OSF in grave condition and was pronounced dead on arrival shortly before midnight.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.