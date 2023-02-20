BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly crash Saturday.

According to a coroner’s office Facebook post, 83-year-old Beverly Furlong, of Brimfield, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:17 a.m. Sunday.

Her death was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and she likely died instantly.

Furlong was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Per Illinois State Statute, toxicology is pending.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Preliminary evidence showed Furlong was heading east on Route 150 and suddenly left the roadway multiple times, rolled over, and hit a sign.

It is unknown at this time why her vehicle left the roadway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.