PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.

With Halloween only a few weeks out, Harwood is encouraging all parents around Central Illinois to be informed of what to look out for when going through your children’s Halloween Baskets. He also explained that all it takes is a very small amount of fentanyl to be deadly to not only children but to adults as well.

The Illinois House Republicans say more aggressive tactics are needed to combat fentanyl deaths.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a previous interview with WMBD that he supports any legislation that will prosecute drug dealers.

“Anything that’s going to take the drug dealer off the streets, where the harmful fentanyl and laced drugs are, I’m a fan of,” Harwood said.