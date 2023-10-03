PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has confirmed the name and cause of death of the cyclist killed from a truck on Sunday via Facebook.

Harwood confirms 43-year-old Cornelius Dixson of W. Garden Avenue was initially conscious and alert while traveling to local hospital before his condition began deteriorating rapidly.

Dixson was pronounced dead in the ER at around 7:30 p.m. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries that were inconsistent with life.

Toxicology testing is still pending.

The call originally came in about a pedestrian down in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw Dixson near a damaged bicycle.