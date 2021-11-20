Peoria Coroner releases more information on deadly two-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More information has been made available about a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred near Jefferson Avenue and Bryan Street at approximately 5:35 p.m. Friday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 56-year-old Rodney C. Golar, of Columbia Terrace in Peoria, was pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m. after being transferred to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Golar was found in grave condition at the scene and was transported to the hospital after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

According to Harwood, Golar suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, and most likely died shortly after the collision.

Golar’s Toxicology is pending.

The accident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit.