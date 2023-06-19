PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the identity of the Peoria boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 15-year-old Emarion L. Carpenter.

Officers had responded to a Shot Spotter alert at the intersection of W. McBean and S. Merriman Streets and found Carpenter with gunshot wounds to the body near the intersection of SW. St. Martin Drive and Warner Lane.

Carpenter was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene. Autopsy confirms he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, killing him instantly.

Another boy with a gunshot wound to the hand was also found was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.