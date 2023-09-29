PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Five people graduated from the Peoria Corp program on Friday.

Peoria Corp is the city of Peoria’s career service development program. The graduation celebrated the completion of service– as well as the skills they learned while helping the community.

One graduate said one of the most important things they did was cleaning up the city.

Kameron Sheetz said that, “We would go around say Adams Street, Western, Main Street, University. Anywhere in the City of Peoria was our duty to make sure it was clean and picked up.”

He continued, “We also planted some plants, tore out a lot of the weeds, made sure all the nice little boxes on University looked really clean.”

Peoria Corp was created in 2017 and is currently recruiting for its ninth cohort.