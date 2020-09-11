Peoria Corps beautifying the Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Corps worked on a service project at the Peoria Friendship House in commemoration of 9/11 Friday.

As part of the service project Peoria Corps worked on landscaping around the Friendship House, trimming plants, picking up litter, and painting rocks around the Friendship house.

Peoria Corps Program Director Jamila Wilson said they wanted to give back to an organization that helps people in the community.

“We wanted to partner with a community organization like the Friendship house that focuses on the whole person, the whole family, the whole community, to provide them with an opportunity to have some landscaping beautification done to their property,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that 9/11 is an important day for this generation to give back to their community, and that volunteers working to improve the community helps make the country great.

“We always have to remember that our country is just as great as we are, our country can not be any greater than its own citizens, so the more that we give back, the better and stronger our country, our community, our state, and our world can be,” Wilson said.

Peoria Corps is a city of Peoria Program out of the Equal Opportunity office. More information about Peoria Corps can be found by calling 309-494-8844.

