PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council approved a settlement in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

The $415,000 settlement stems from the officer-involved shooting of Eddie Russell Jr. in Sep. 2017.

The Council approved the settlement nine to one, with District 2 councilmember Chuck Grayeb voting against it.

25-year-old Russel was shot by Peoria after a stand-off outside his mother’s home, where he allegedly went after he robbed a Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust at gunpoint.

Russel reportedly aggressively walked towards police with a gun in his hand and was shot 17-20 times. Russell’s mother brought the lawsuit against the city, believing his death to be unjustifiable.

The city believes the case to be defensible but believed the settlement would end ongoing litigation costs.

During the meeting, the city released the following statement: