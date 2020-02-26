Peoria Council approves budget for more home security cameras

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria neighbors who wish to buy home security cameras at a discounted price will have to allow police full access.

Peoria City Council Tuesday voted to approve an ordinance that will take roughly $29,000 from the general fund to compensate for the discount of the purchase of any security cameras. This will allow homeowners to continue to buy security cameras at a discounted price.

In efforts to reduce crime, neighbors who buy through the city at a discounted rate will have to allow police to access the camera footage whenever a crime happens in their area.

Also during the council meeting, Rita Ali and Chick Grayeb were against allowing the sale of alcohol at a movie theater.

During the first reading, council members had three options to choose from when it came to allowing the sale of alcohol in movie theaters. The vote was 8-2 for option A, allowing the sale of alcohol at a bar counter, which would require alcohol to be severed in single-serving containers.

To ensure minors aren’t drinking alcohol during the movie, the containers will be different sizes and designed differently from non-alcoholic beverages. Two alcoholic beverages would be the limit.

Council said this option is similar to what is currently allowed at the Peoria River Front Museum.

A final decision will be March 10.