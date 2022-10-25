PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council approved the purchase of additional police equipment Tuesday.

The council unanimously approved the five-year agreement with Axon Enterprises Inc. The agreement includes 210 body-worn cameras, 210 tasers, 86 in-car cameras as well as installation and training.

The agreement also includes unlimited video storage for body cameras, dashcams and interview videos. The agreement costs $3,398,734.

“We are excited at the potential of having this top-of-the-line technology,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said. “Axon will put us at the forefront of Public safety technology, improve our evidence collection, and continue to reduce complaints against officers and improve officer confidence performance, and safety.”

The council also voted six to five to defer voting on an amended special use ordinance to allow a cannabis dispensary at Prairie Crossing Shopping center. Mayor Ali and Council members Allen, Oyler, Riggenbach and Ruckriegel voted against deferring the vote.

The full council meeting is available to watch on the city’s YouTube page.