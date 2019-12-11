Peoria Council approves two recreational cannabis dispensaries

PEORIA, Ill–Peoria City Council adopted ordinances allowing adult-use cannabis dispensaries at two locations Tuesday.

Trinity Compassionate Care Center located on 3125 N. University Street was approve with 10 yes votes and one abstention from Beth Jensen

The old Schoolhouse building at 2301 W. Glen Avenue was approved 7-3, with three opposing votes from Jim Montelongo, John Kelly, and Zach Oyler.

The zoning board unanimously recommended adopting the ordinances at its meeting on Dec. 5.

There are several conditions that came with the site approval, they must be upheld by the business owner. The following are:

adding pedestrian and bicycle paths to the main entrances on Glen

Adding Aditional accessible parking spots and screening dumpsters at the Trinity Compassionate Care Center.

New Landscaping.

This story will be updated.