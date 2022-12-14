PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council has delayed a decision on regulations for recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Currently, there are two recreational dispensaries in Peoria. Zoning permits have also been approved for three additional ones.

City leaders are working to create an ordinance addressing areas such as on-site consumption, zoning limitations, and social equity.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a vote on the ordinance was postponed. Some council members said they still have questions surrounding the number of dispensaries allowed in the city.

“I think we need to have a limit city-wide, as well as district,” said Beth Jensen, At-Large Peoria City Council member.

“Talking to my constituents, they have reservations about how many dispensaries we have set up in our city,” said Andre Allen, 4th District Peoria City Council member.

The council is expected to address the ordinance again during a meeting in February.