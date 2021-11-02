Peoria Council pass 90-day moratorium on enforcement action against short-term rentals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a 90-day moratorium on enforcement action against short-term rentals during a special council meeting Tuesday.

The vote passed seven to three, with council members Grayeb, Jackson, and Jensen voting against the moratorium.

On Oct. 13, Council updated guidelines related to overcrowding, transferability of the special use permits, and the number of short-term rentals that can operate in a single neighborhood.

The moratorium was requested by Councilman Zach Oyler, who said the moratorium will allow those currently operating to come into compliance or cease operation.

It will also void previously issued citations for those operating without a special use license if they come within compliance.

“There has been no consistency on how this has been managed,” Oyler said. “I think we need to press pause on this, so we can work to get everyone in compliance so that everyone is on the same page with changes that we have made, and they all receive the same communication, and it is consistent.”

Councilman Grayeb said he was worried this was letting people get away with breaking the city code.

“We have some people who think they are above the law, and you are enabling them,” Grayeb said.

The moratorium will last through Feb. 1, 2022.

The full council meeting is available to watch on the city’s YouTube page.