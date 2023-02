PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria City Council is considering a multi-million dollar hotel and apartment unit project.

A hotel developer is bringing plans for vacant buildings off of SW Adams St that would include the construction of 140 hotel guestrooms, 50 residential apartment units, and a restaurant.

The proposal would run approximately 57.1 million dollars.

The item is on the agenda for Peoria City Council on Tuesday’s meeting which can be read here.