Peoria councilman Oyler back in court, his wife speaks out

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria City councilman was back in court just one day after his wife asked publicly that prosecutors drop the domestic violence charge against him.

Zach Oyler appeared in Peoria County Court for a status hearing Wednesday morning. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report from an incident over the summer involving his wife Heather Oyler.

Heather Oyler told WMBD Wednesday she would like prosecutors to drop the charges against her husband saying this was all a series of misunderstandings.

Yes we were having a fight. A lot of people in Peoria have fights. A lot of people in America do. Heather Oyler

She claims the whole ordeal was a series of misunderstandings.

“I have been diagnosed with PTSD and severe anxiety, which that moment and that night was designated from a treatment I was receiving for PTSD,” said Oyler. “It basically ensued a flashback when something was said in the fight that we were having.”

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said while a victim’s input is taken into account, there is more to it when it comes to dropping charges.

In any case we have to look not just what the victim or the witness says but we look at the surrounding circumstances is their physical evidence, is there other corroborating evidence outside of what this person tells that allows us to prove the case. You know domestic violence cases are notorious for a victim not wanting to cooperate and not wanting to pursue charges. Peoria County State’s Attorney, Jodi Hoos

Hoos said the case will continue to be reviewed leading up to a potential trial. Oyler’s next court date is now set for Nov. 15 to hear a defense motion to admit as evidence a polygraph test Oyler took.

In a motion, Oyler’s attorney Rob Hanauer said he passed the test when asked about the domestic violence case. A trial is still set for January.

View the full interview with Heather Oyler below: