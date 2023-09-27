UPDATE (9:11 p.m.)– State Representative of the 87th District, William Hauter released the following statement regarding the CO2 pipeline.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County has officially filed a petition to intervene in the case that involves a company planning to build a carbon monoxide pipeline in the county, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said Wednesday.

Wolf Carbon Solution US LLC has already requested the authority to build and operate the pipeline throughout the state, which includes parts of Peoria County.

“The proposed pipeline impacts all parts of Peoria County – our citizens, our infrastructure, and our public safety,” said Hoos. “I filed to make certain we have a voice on what that impact will be.”

Hoos also said the office has been following this case and the other carbon monoxide requests that have been filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission throughout Illinois.

The ICC is set to make a final decision on the application of the pipeline by May 16, 2024.

Tazewell County and the city of Peoria have also recently filed to intervene.