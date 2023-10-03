PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Those in the 61605 zip code in Peoria County have a chance at receiving a roof replacement.

Peoria County officials, along with the Peoria City/County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has launched applications for a roof replacement lottery for homeowners in 61605.

Christian McKinney, Community Health Programs Manager for Peoria County, said the lottery strategy is from the Health Department’s upcoming Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Plan.

The application portal is open now and will be open until Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

Selected applicants will be notified by phone and waitlisted applicants will receive a letter.

The lottery will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 in the Peoria County Clerk’s Office and applicants may come to watch in person or watch the live stream on the Peoria County YouTube channel.

The Roof Replacement Program is supported by grant funds received by the Peoria City/County Health Department. The funds were given to the health department by the Edwards Coal-Fired Plant Settlement.

The program is being administered by Peoria County Planning and Zoning. The program is allowing for nine homes to be worked on, but the number could change according to Peoria County officials.