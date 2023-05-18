PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six local startups have received $5,000 grants through Peoria County’s Start A Business Greater Peoria initiative.

Of the six businesses selected, two are minority-owned and two are women-owned. The Peoria County Board allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to support this program.

The businesses are:

Kendra Belk; Healing Through Words LLC, Peoria

Tazio Grivetti; Wooshball LLC, Peoria

John Humphreys; Blackbeard Canning Company, LLC, Glasford

Michael Long; Long Talk Auctions, Trivoli

Jeremy Washum; Reservations LLC, Peoria

Andrea Winkler; The Wink House, Peoria

Each of the recipients completed the Start A Business Greater Peoria program, making them well-positioned to be successful entrepreneurs. Their ideas and work have been vetted by at least two mentors within the area.

“Peoria County is proud to support these local small businesses and startups,” said Dr. Eden S. Blair, chairperson of Peoria County’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development. “Our platform is a monumental tool for anyone looking to start a new venture. The grant is an added enticement, but the step-by-step guide and wealth of knowledge that the mentors impart is invaluable.”

Start A Business Greater Peoria, available at www.StartABusinessGP.org, is a free online resource for those looking to start a business or who are in the early stages of development. The goal of the program is to connect community members to the right resources, at the right time, on their startup journey. The program was launched in October 2022.

The free program is open to anyone in the Central Illinois area to use. Entrepreneurs who have completed the program and have their business located in Peoria County, or residence in Peoria County for home-based businesses, are eligible to apply for the grant portion of the program. Applications are taken on a rolling basis; the grant review committee will next meet in July 2023.