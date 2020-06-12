Peoria County Board approved more funding for COVID-19 contact tracing, endorsing HOI Implementation Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, the Peoria Country Board voted to approve an altered budget for the county health department’s COVID-19 contact tracing grant. That approval makes up to $4.9 million available for use in tracking people exposed to the virus.

Contact tracing is conducted for close contacts of confirmed or probably COVID-19 patients. Close contacts are any individual within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Also, the board is endorsing the Restore Heart Of Illinois Implementation Plan. Board Chairman Andrew Rand said this plan has helped people understand what moving forward would look like. Board members said Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan ultimately overlaps the HOI Plan, but said the HOI plan has a few key functions.

Peoria County Administrator, Scott Sorrel, said the HOI plan provides metrics based on the regional healthcare system, established industry-based guidelines and a platform where businesses can voluntarily self-certify their compliance with re-opening guidelines.

Sorrel said the HOI plan does not supersede the Restore Illinois plan, but it supplements it.

For more information on guidelines click here. Rand said if you know of businesses that are not compliant you can report it to the board.