Peoria County Board approves 2021 budget

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board unanimously approved its 2021 balanced budget during its Thursday night meeting.

Board members approved the budget presented at $118, 058, 710. The budget’s spending plan is divided into the following sections:

26% for General Government

23% for Public Safety & Corrections

13 % for County Highways % Bridges

11% for Health & Welfare

11% for the Judicial Branch

7% for Pensions

5% for Community Development

4% for Debt Services

Less than 1% for Education

The county’s administrator Scott Sorrel said they were able to balance the budget without raising property taxes. He said they were able to do this because they’re estimating the property value has decreased by about 1.5% and the county is generating less property revenue.

However, Sorrel said the revenues the board is projecting for 2021 are $3.4 million less than expenditures. He said they plan to use their savings to make up the difference.

“We have $72+ million in savings already,” Sorrel said. “We’re doing that for very specific purposes.”

Sorrel said if he were to divide the approved budget by the number of residents in the county, the average cost of Peoria County Government to a resident in 2021 would be roughly $658.

“What you get for that is the entire criminal justice system, you get elections, you get public health services through the health department,” Sorrel said. “You get vital records ensuring that birth certificates and death certificates and marriage licenses are properly accounted for and more.”

He said although they had to make cuts to personnel and services to balance the budget this year, the average taxpayer shouldn’t notice a difference in services.

“We’ve worked very hard to maintain a high level of service that our taxpayers and our residents are used to seeing and the budget adopted tonight continues down that path,” Sorrel said.

The board also adopted a property tax levy at $27,560,350.

“On average Peoria County Government is 9% of the tax bill in Peoria County,” Sorrel said. “It may be higher or lower depending on where you live but on average it’s 9%.”

He said the tax rate also remains unchanged at 82.41¢ per $100 of equalized assessed value.

“Most of those property taxes go toward operations,” Sorrel said. “But roughly 24% of them go toward our pension obligations and 2% go toward our debt service obligations.”

Below are a list of items the board plans to fund in 2021: