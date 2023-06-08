PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Despite the objections of citizens and a few council members, Lake of the Woods Plaza in Peoria will soon have a new wine and gambling establishment.

The main concerns are the parlor’s proximity to residential areas where children frequent, the parlor will be located at the southern end of the Lake of the Woods Plaza and close to a bus stop used by Dunlap students.

The location can come as close as 100 feet to some residential areas.

Three of the council members were sympathetic to the concerns, with member Brian Elsasser saying “If my house was 100 feet from this establishment, I would be strongly opposed to it as well.”

The problem is all the proper legal channels have been taken to get the permit approved. Peoria County Zoning Board of Appeals and Land Use Committee have both signed off on the gambling parlor.

Councilmember Paul Rosenbohm agreed with that sentiment, stating, “I am a property rights advocate, and if you own property and meet all the requirements, then we should give that person the opportunity to have a business.”

Ultimately, the board voted 13-3 in favor of the new gambling parlor Thursday night, with Members Hoerr, Ricker, and Elasser voting nay.