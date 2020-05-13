Peoria County Board chairman supports county administrator’s pay raise, potentially planning to make public safety cuts to balance budget

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – COVID-19 is forcing Peoria County’s Board to make changes to a once balanced budget. Funding cuts to public safety, the state’s attorney’s office and other departments are all on the table. However, County Board Chairman Andrew Rand said he still supports County Administrator Scott Sorrel’s pay raise.

An agreement between Sorrel and the board reads, “The Peoria County Board has determined that Mr. Sorrel’s performance warrants an increase of two and one-half percent (2.5%) to his base wage retroactive to January 1, 2020.

When asked if the pay raise will stay-intact as the board moves forward with budget cuts, Rand said Sorrel has done an extraordinary job in his role and that his compensation is required by contract.

“Contractually we are obligated to pay the Peoria County Administrator what our contract says we will do and we will follow that contract,” Rand said.

The board will meet Thursday to continue discussing the county’s future.