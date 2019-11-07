Peoria County Board member arrested on battery charge

Breaking News
Local News

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.– Peoria County Board member Mathew Windish was arrested Tuesday after being involved in an incident at A&R Bulk Transport in Tremont.

Windish is charged with a misdemeanor battery and was released after posting bond.

WMBD did call Windish Wednesday, he said he doesn’t have a comment.

While these details are not confirmed yet, the PJ Star reports A&R Operations Manager Kevin Turner, said Windish left a trailer in their lot Tuesday and got into a physical altercation when asked to make a payment for using the lot.

This story will be updated.

