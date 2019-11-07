Peoria County Board member arrested on battery charge

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.– Peoria County Board member Mathew Windish was arrested Tuesday after being involved in an incident at A&R Bulk Transport in Tremont.

Windish is charged with a misdemeanor battery and was released after posting bond.

WMBD did call Windish Wednesday, he said he doesn’t have a comment.

While these details are not confirmed yet, the PJ Star reports A&R Operations Manager Kevin Turner, said Windish left a trailer in their lot Tuesday and got into a physical altercation when asked to make a payment for using the lot.

