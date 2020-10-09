Peoria County Board moving forward with plan to build Hanna City Trail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with a plan to bring a new trail to Greater Peoria.

It is an intergovernmental agreement between Peoria County, the City of Farmington and Village of Hanna City.

Fulton County backed out of the agreement, but the three entities decided keep moving.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel said 80% of the cost would be covered by federal resources. 20% is a local match from each local government. They will be splitting Fulton County’s share.

Sorrel said the out of pocket cost could be $191,000.

There is a chance that the local match will decrease by half if the county receives a grant for the trail.

Peoria County Board members said community members expressed their excitement, adding there were 300 signatures petitioning the city to move forward with the plan.

There is no tentative start date for construction at this time.

