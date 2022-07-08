PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell stepped down on Friday, five months ahead of the end of his term in December.

But for many close to Asbell, it didn’t come as a full surprise

“A little bit surprised on the timing how quickly it came after the primary, but was probably expected to be at some point before the November election,” said Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel.

Sorrel said many factors played a role in Asbell’s exit from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Part of that is COVID, part of that is civil unrest. Part of that is criminal justice reform,” he said.

Paul Rosenbohm, board member for Peoria County District 18, chairs the public safety and justice committee, which oversees the Sheriff’s Office. He said the passage of the SAFE-T Act, a controversial criminal justice reform bill, made it harder to recruit new corrections staff.

“It’s just harder to find people that want to go into law enforcement right now. We’re used to lots of people did, and so it that makes it even more difficult,” he said.

Brian Elsasser, board member for Peoria County District 14, who also sits on the committee, echoed those sentiments.

“The combination of the crime bill and just the wear and tear on some of our correctional officers… we lose a lot more than we wanted to, that’s for sure… I just don’t think the board supported him enough on the law enforcement bill, which was very devastating for the state of Illinois,” he said.

Elsasser said the COVID-19 pandemic marked the beginning of the end for Asbell, who worked a grueling schedule to make up for the lack of staff.

“There were times I think, that he probably didn’t even go home for several nights in a row, maybe even to the tune of two to three to four a week. So I think that started to wear him out,” he said.

Rosenbohm said Asbell dealt with a lot of challenges and will be missed.

“He did a great job. He had probably one of the toughest times in Peoria County history with all what went on and he’s going to be well thought of,” he said.

Chris Watkins was sworn in as Sheriff on Friday morning to serve the rest of Asbell’s term. Watkins is running unopposed in November, and will begin his own five-year term once Asbell’s term ends in December.