Peoria County Board suggesting $15 million budget cuts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County is facing a 15% decrease in revenue this year. Now, the county board is considering reducing spending by $15 million dollars. Major shortfalls this year fall in property tax, income tax, public facilities, public safety and sales tax.

The board wants to reduce county department’s spending authority by 13.1%. Peoria County’s administrator, Scott Sorrel said this will give the board flexibility, allowing them to adjust upward or downward depending on outcomes later in the year. The board would request each elected or appointed official to create their own strategy to re-balance their budget with reduced spending.

Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell said this much of a cut could have a devastating impact on the sheriff’s department and other county departments.

“This would force me into a decision that would influence the economic rebound of our community. Who’s going to enforce the governor’s order and without enforcement of the order will there be a spike in infections,” Asbell said.

Peoria County State’s Attorney, Jodi Hoos agreed with Sheriff Asbell. “To jump entirely in when we really aren’t clear of what the picture is going to be, as the sheriff indicated if we get it wrong there will be some dire consequences,” Hoos said.

Hoos suggested taking a piecemeal approach. “Any thought to doing a lower percentage cut now then addressing this again mid-summer when we have a better idea of where our numbers are,” she said.

Peoria County Board Chairman, Andrew Rand said he understands the concerns, but informed officials that if the board does not make the right size reduction today, it will make the reduction bigger in 2021.

Sorrel understands upcoming decisions will not be easy. After receiving input from county leaders, the board decided to reconvene next Thursday with a change initial plans. No final decisions were made Thursday.