Peoria County Board votes to amend 2020 budget, with a reduction in spending county employees will be laid off

PEORIA COUNTY (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board approved an amended 2020 budget 12-6 Thursday night. Major shortfalls in income, caused by COVID-19 is forcing the board’s hand.

The county faces more than $16 million loss in revenue this year, now county board members are making cuts to fill the budget gap. The board lowered the county department’s spending authority by 10.5%. Peoria County Board Chairman said an estimate of 60-80 employees will be laid off. However, the blow is less severe than the previous proposal.

It’s a sacrifice we’re making so that the tax payers won’t have to pay more. Rob Reneau, Peoria County Board

Originally, Peoria County’s Administrator, Scott Sorrel, asked departments to reduce spending by 13.1%. County leaders said this would have had a devastating impact on their departments and asked the Sorrel to reconsider.

Now, county departments have more leeway and board members said taxpayers will not see a tax hike.

Overall, the board plans to reduce spending this year by more than $12 million. County leaders said this is only part one and expect to have more discussions about finances later in the year. The county board is asking for your patience and understanding. With cuts to county departments, services may be slower than usual moving forward.