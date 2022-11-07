The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals.

According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.

Both the Farmington School bus and a box truck were traveling westbound on 116 when the box truck struck the rear of the school bus, which was pushed into a residence.

The bus had 11 children on board, five of whom were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The bus driver was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, as was the driver of the box truck.

Route 116 reopened for both directions of traffic just before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.