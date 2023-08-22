PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– National Pollworker Recruitment Day is happening this Wednesday according to The United States Election Assitance Commission (EAC).

The day of action hopes to assist election judge recruitment efforts. The Peoria County Election Commission is looking for election judges for the upcoming March 19, 2024, General Primary Election and future elections.

“Serving as an election judge is a wonderful way to give back to the community and meet like-minded individuals. As politics divide us, election judges are needed now more than ever to help bridge the gap between red, blue, and human” stated Elizabeth Gannon, Executive Director for the Peoria County Election Commission.

Duties include maintaining polling locations which include setting up voting equipment, processing voters, closing polls, canvassing, and reporting election results back to the Election Commission.

To be an Election Judge in Illinois, you must meet the following requirements:

• Be a US Citizen

• Registered Voter

• Meet the physical and mental requirements

• Be able to speak, read and write the English language

• Not be a candidate for any office in the election or an elected Precinct Committeeperson

• Not be a sex offender

If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible to serve if you are a junior or senior in good standing with a GPA of at least 3.0.

Judges will receive a compensation of $200 for working on election day.

More information can be found here.