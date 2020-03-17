Peoria leaders issuing disaster declarations; four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria and Peoria County will issue disaster declarations on Wednesday to assist the Peoria region in reimbursement of costs accrued during the mitigation against COVID-19.

The city’s declaration is to ensure city leaders can carry out the needs of municipal government should the need arise to change current methods and practices. Both declarations will help with the costs for recovery and rehabilitation as well.

The Peoria City/County Emergency Center on Tuesday also confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases in Peoria County, bringing the total up to three. The one other case in the Tri-County area is in Woodford County.

City leaders said the declaration will expire at the end of the City Council meeting, scheduled for March 24. It could also be renewed at that time.

All city government buildings will be closed to the public, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday. City staff will still report to work to handle daily business and requests from the public. The public will have to contact staff by phone or email.

“Closing city buildings to the public is an important preventative measure to protect our staff while allowing us to continue our services,” Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said. “We are still available by phone or email to assist your needs. We thank the public for their understanding.”

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand will issue the county’s declaration on Wednesday. Rand will also sign two executive orders, both allowing Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel and Peoria County Elected Officials flexibility in how Peoria County will provide services during this time.

The county will be closing all offices and buildings to the public effective Wednesday too. All healthy employees are still to report to work. The public may still call and email county Ddpartments for assistance.

Tazewell and Woodford counties will also be issuing Disaster Declarations on Wednesday.

Departments in the City of Peoria and contact information may be found http://www.peoriagov.org/government-offices/.