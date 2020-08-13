Peoria County clerk mourning the death of her son, asking for help finding the killers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Peoria County Clerk Rachael Parker opened up about her challenges coping with the death of her son, 30-year-old Ryan Greenwood. He was shot and killed this year on June 3 in the 1700 block of N. Bigelow.

Parker is still working to find out who is responsible, but she said she needs the community’s help.

“I don’t think anyone in the city should find peace until we find that out because it’s not only my son there’s a number of other cases out there that are unsolved,” Parker said.

Parker said she still can’t believe this is real. Thankful for the support of her family, she still said the pain of losing her first child is indescribable.

The location wear Greenwood was shot is now marked by a red stair case. The last bit of property left from a demolished house. The owner dedicated the now empty lot to Greenwood. Since then, family and friends decorated the staircase transforming it into a memorial.

Greenwood left behind two children and a heartbroken extended family. Perplexed by her son’s death Parker said she has no idea who could have shot him because he was a friend to many in the community. She does have a message for whoever is responsible.

“Hopefully they have a heart, I know that’s hard to say when you can take someone’s life I don’t know how you could but I would hope that they can’t rest enough at night that it keeps them up enough that they say I need to confess and tell the police what I did,” Parker said.

Crime Stoppers is working to solve the case, but they also urge the community to come forward with any information they have. A $5,000 reward is available to anyone who sends a tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible.