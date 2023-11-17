PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County news release has listed the government buildings that will be closed Thanksgiving.

The Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Election Commission, Highway Department offices, and all Peoria City/County Health Department will all be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) will also be closed that Thursday and Friday. However, they will also not be holding Saturday adoptions on Nov. 25. Animal Control officials can still be reached at (309) 674-3131 during closures.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Jail, and Juvenile Detention Center remain staffed and functioning. But records and visitation will be closed through the holiday weekend until Monday, Nov. 27. Remote visitations will still be accessible as well as the bonding lobby.