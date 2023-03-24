PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, two of the eight establishments checked failed and sold alcohol to a minor.

The locations that failed the check were:

Express Liquors, 725 N. Western Ave. West Peoria, IL

Shell Gas Station Lake of the Woods, 12200 N. Brentfield Dr, Dunlap, IL

The locations that passed were:

Eagle Square (403 S 4th St, Dunlap)

Plank Rd Liquor (6005 W Plank Rd, Bellevue)

Madison Park Liquor (3101 W Harmon Hwy, Peoria)

Laramie Liquors (1841 S Laramie St, Peoria)

Express Liquors on Farmington (2705 W Farmington Rd, West Peoria)

Farmington Rood and Liquors (2100 W Farmington Rd, West Peoria)

“We take underage drinking very seriously, and we will not tolerate businesses that sell alcohol to minors,” said Sheriff Watkins. “We continue to try to prevent the tragedies we have witnessed with underage drinking.”

The employees who failed were cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to a minor.