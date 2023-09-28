UPDATE (9/29, 10:27 a.m.) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria also released a statement on Matuszak’s death.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria’s board of directors and staff are profoundly saddened by the passing of their former CEO, Lesley R. Matuszak. During Lesley’s tenure at the Clubs, thousands of local under-served youth benefited from her tireless devotion to provide them with one-of-a-kind educational and life experiences. Her belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in life has created a legacy that will continue long into the future. Lisa Fisher, Executive Assistant, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria.

UPDATE (10:08 p.m.)– Councilmember Chuck Grayeb representing District 2 in Peoria was quoted as saying the following regarding Matuszak's death,

“Lesley was a tireless worker for the people. There’s no way anybody could overstate the number of things that she’s done positively to help veterans and children in this community over many decades. There’s a huge void in our community.”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman who advocated for children and for veterans is dead, the Peoria County Coroner announced on Thursday.

Lesley Matuszak, 66, was found unresponsive at her West Moss Avenue home shortly before 12:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 1:03 p.m.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a post on his Facebook page, that he believed no foul play was suspected.

Harwood called her a “pillar of our community.”

Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth said the department is in the midst of an investigation into her death.

Matuszak was instrumental in bringing the Honor Flight program to Peoria. She and several others started up the program in 2013. She also worked at the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria for nearly two decades, leaving that organization in 2019. She later became the CEO of WTVP-TV later that year.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Lesley’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Mark and her family,” said Andrew Rand, who chairs the WTVP board.

Tim Riggenbach, the city’s City Councilman for the East Bluff and the 3rd district, said he was “speechless.”

“I got to know Lesley when I became the 3rd District’s councilman. Her dedication and devotion to the kids of the East Bluff was unparalleled. She will be sorely missed,” he said. “The things she did for the Boys and Girls’ Clubs on the East Bluff. Man, I’m just speechless.”

Tony Ardis, the city’s former fire chief and a member of the Boys and Girls Club, said Lesley truly loved her time at the Boys and Girls Club

“She wasn’t just a figurehead put in there because she was well-known,” he said. “She was there because she truly cared. She truly felt like those kids that the Boys and Girls Club helped were part of her family.

“The idea of her being a 9 to 5 person when it came to the Boys and Girls Club is laughable. She was a 24-hour person when it came to that,” he said.

Lesley was also active with the city’s Historical Preservation Commission, and Heart of Illinois United Way.

Marcella Teplitz, a former police officer and city councilwoman, first met Lesley more than 30 years ago at a grocery where the attendant got their groceries mixed up. Teplitz drove over to her house on Moss, exchanged their items and the rest “was history.”

“They bought an older home, restored it. Their children attended Roosevelt Magnet School with my son. They could have moved anywhere but chose an older neighborhood,” she said.

