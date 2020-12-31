Peoria County Coroner called to house fire in Peoria Heights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person died Wednesday night in a house fire.

Peoria Heights Fire Chief, Greg Walters at the scene said the call came in around 11:30 Wednesday night for a fire on Illinois Avenue near War Memorial Drive.

The Peoria Heights Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke, and called for additional companies to respond. Police officers were unable to enter the home due to the amount of smoke and heat inside.

When crews arrived, the found heavy black smoke coming from the front windows of the home.

After the fire was knocked down, crews performed an initial search of the home and did not find anything. Crews performed a second search of the home and a woman in her 40’s was found in a bedroom.

She was pronounced dead.

An autopsy of the victim will be done by the Peoria County Coroner. No other information about the victim has been released at this time.

Fire crews said the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.