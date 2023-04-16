PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 22-year-old woman was pronounced brain-dead Sunday after suffering critical injuries during a shooting at a Dunlap apartment Friday morning.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim, 22-year-old Alexis Boland of Princeville, IL, was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center Friday in critical condition after deputies found her with multiple gunshot wounds.

Although aggressive resuscitation and care efforts were attempted, Harwood pronounced Boland brain-dead at 1:13 p.m. Sunday. She had previously registered to be an organ donor, and an autopsy is scheduled to take place after organ procurement.

As previously reported, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Brighton Woods apartments in Dunlap at approximately 9:19 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found Boland with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect of the crime, 26-year-old Walter J. Artis fled the scene following the shooting. According to an update from the sheriff’s office, Artis and Boland have had children together.

Artis was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday at a gas station on Morton Avenue in Morton. He tried to flee the police again, but police were able to quickly apprehend him. A gun was found on his person.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, and no valid FOID card. More charges could be added.

The investigation continues.