PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has listed the cause of death for the man who was found dead behind the Subway restaurant in the Campustown shopping center last month.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook post states 75-year-old Robert Moore died from septic shock due to a gangrenous lower extremity and poor wound healing. In addition, severe protein-caloric malnutrition contributed to his death.

Moore was an unhoused Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Harwood said.

While his circumstances were exceptionally unfortunate, they are not exclusive. The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reports that in 2021, there were more than 524 homeless Veterans across Illinois, and today, that number is likely much higher,” the coroner said in the social media post. Over the years, other Peoria County veterans have died in the presence of homelessness and have had no one to properly provide a proper disposition for them. In these cases, the Peoria County Coroner’s Office has worked diligently with the Peoria County Veterans Assistance to ensure a dignified and proper burial of their remains. Jamie Harwood

Harwood had previously stated there was no trauma or foul play suspected when officers found Moore who was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m., Aug. 1, not long after Peoria police officers were called to the area behind the Subway restaurant in the shopping center at 11:44 a.m.