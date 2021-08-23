Peoria County Coroner identifies man found in Three Sisters Park Sunday

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a man found dead in Three Sisters Park Sunday.

Harwood pronounced 38-year-old Jonathan M. Goetz, of North Forrest Drive, Germantown Hills, deceased at 6:12 p.m. Officers determined the man was obviously deceased, with no signs of trauma or injuries.

According to a press release, the Chillicothe Police and Peoria County Sheriff’s Department located the body in the bed of a truck at approximately 5:36 p.m. while conducting security in the park.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Goetz’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.