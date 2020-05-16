Peoria County Coroner identifies man shot, killed Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 25-year-old Trashaun Shields was the man shot and killed Friday night.

Despite the shootout with police, based on the evidence, Harwood says a self-inflicted wound to the head cannot be ruled out.

Harwood says just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night, Peoria police officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Lehman Rd. regarding a report of over 20 shots fired.

“Multiple calls were received, some reporting hearing as many as 40 rounds fired and multiple vehicles driving at a high rate of speed in the area,” Harwood’s statement reads.

Upon arrival to the area of Lehman Rd, initial responding officers observed a white vehicle flee onto Lehman. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, and eventually crashed into a fence in the area of Flint and Ardell. Two male occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued. While chasing one of the suspects, the suspect fired upon the officers. The officers returned fire. The male continued to run. Officers continued to chase the male and found him down in the 1900 blk of N Kansas. A gun was observed near the male suspect. Paramedics were summoned to the scene to provide emergency medical care. The male suspect was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition.” Jamie Harwood | Peoria County Coroner

“While undergoing aggressive treatment, his condition declined rapidly, and resuscitation was unsuccessful. The male, 25-year-old Trashaun Shields, of Peoria, was pronounced deceased at 12:23 am this morning,” Harwood said Saturday. “The Autopsy this morning on Shields demonstrated that he suffered two gun-shot-wounds; one soft-tissue wound was located on the lower right flank area; the second wound was in the head.”

Harwood says a ‘self-inflicted wound to the head’ cannot be ruled out at this time.

There was evidence taken from the scene that will be examined at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. They will work to make a definitive determination of where the gunshot wound came from.

“Pursuant to Illinois State Statute, the case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office,” Harwood said.