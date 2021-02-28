Peoria County Coroner identifies victim in Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirms 31-year-old Bobby King of Peoria was pronounced brain dead at 7:30 Sunday morning after a shooting on Saturday.

Harwood says an autopsy is pending after organ donation.

Peoria Police say King was shot at the intersection of East Ravine Avenue and North Peoria Avenue after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 28-year-old Odis S. Jackson and the victim got into an argument when Jackson shot the victim in a car. Jackson then left the area.

Police say life-saving measures were taken and Harwood says the victim was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Special Response Team found Jackson in a home on North Finnell Avenue after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. For nearly five hours, negotiators worked to get Jackson to peacefully leave the home.

Around 4:30 a.m. Jackson was taken into custody.

Peoria County Jail Records show Jackson now faces charges for First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.