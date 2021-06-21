Peoria County Coroner identifies victims in Sunday’s double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victims of Sunday’s double homicide Monday.

According to a press release, the Victims were 19-year-old Rashad M. Williams of Peoria Heights and 28-year-old Josiah Hanson from McDonough, Georgia.

Williams was found unresponsive and not breathing with apparent gunshot wounds outside an apartment building near Crestwood and Twelve Oaks Dr.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene, at 2:41 a.m. The Autopsy revealed Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds through his body and likely died instantly.

Hanson was located inside the apartment building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Hanson was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and was pronounced deceased at OSF at 4:10 a.m.

The Autopsy revealed Hanson suffered a single gunshot wound in the torso and died of severe internal bleeding.

The case remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.